tru Independence LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $6,450,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 16,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.