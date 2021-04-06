tru Independence LLC Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.03 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.