tru Independence LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 333.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

