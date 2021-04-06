tru Independence LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $281.57 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.23 and its 200-day moving average is $266.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

