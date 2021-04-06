tru Independence LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.