tru Independence LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

