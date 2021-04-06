tru Independence LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.64% of Checkpoint Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,240,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 170,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CKPT opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $231.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.