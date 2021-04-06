tru Independence LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 233,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.