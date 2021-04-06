tru Independence LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,011,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. tru Independence LLC owned 0.42% of VBI Vaccines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 948,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 635,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 149,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $782.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

