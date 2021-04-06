tru Independence LLC Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,111,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $210.17 and a 1 year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

