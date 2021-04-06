tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of WY opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

