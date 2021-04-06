tru Independence LLC Purchases New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after buying an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.95.

NYSE MLM opened at $344.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.