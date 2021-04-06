tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 111,264 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 964,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after buying an additional 266,459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

