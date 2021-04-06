tru Independence LLC Sells 7,910 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

