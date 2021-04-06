tru Independence LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. tru Independence LLC owned 0.30% of Humanigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,028. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

