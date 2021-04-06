tru Independence LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

