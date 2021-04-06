tru Independence LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,015 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WestRock by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

