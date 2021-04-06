tru Independence LLC Trims Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Umpqua worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

