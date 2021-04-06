TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.31

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and $14.91 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00662000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031146 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

