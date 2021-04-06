TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0158 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 40% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $485,340.32 and $12,834.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

