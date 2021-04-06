TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $65.43 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00292525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00103613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00753722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012003 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars.

