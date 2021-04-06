TrueUSD (TUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $125.02 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $318.11 million and approximately $125.02 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00058068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00704356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 317,973,265 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

