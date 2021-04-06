Truist Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Truist from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,509.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $40.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,492.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,437.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,369.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $630.07 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

