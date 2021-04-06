Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.