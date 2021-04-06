Truist Financial Corp Acquires 21,049 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Match Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Match Group by 1,480.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,436,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.41, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

