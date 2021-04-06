Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,402 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

