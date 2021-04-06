Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.