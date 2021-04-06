Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG opened at $297.80 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.99 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.02. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -242.11 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

