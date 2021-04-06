Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

