Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Incyte worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

