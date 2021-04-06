Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,305 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

NYSE:PSA opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $255.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

