Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $172.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.74 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

