Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $168.28 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

