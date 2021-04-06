Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 3.17% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.