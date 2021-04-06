Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $289,179,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $48,689,750. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $289.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.21 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

