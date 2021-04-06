Truist Financial Corp Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

