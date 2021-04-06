Truist Financial Corp Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

EFX opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

