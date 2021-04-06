Truist Financial Corp Has $10.76 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $76.91.

