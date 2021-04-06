Truist Financial Corp Has $8.98 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 19.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Pool stock opened at $357.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.68 and its 200-day moving average is $346.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.