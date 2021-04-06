Truist Financial Corp Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Meritage Homes worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE MTH opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.