Truist Financial Corp Has $9.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $143.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

