Truist Financial Corp Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,057 shares of company stock worth $28,117,680 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

