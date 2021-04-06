Truist Financial Corp Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

