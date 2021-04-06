Truist Financial Corp Has $9.97 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,724 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NYSE:O opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

