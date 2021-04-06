Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after buying an additional 153,194 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 872.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,803 shares of company stock worth $4,249,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.