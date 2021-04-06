Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

