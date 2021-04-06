Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Sonoco Products worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

