Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,740,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,604,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $420.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.16. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $424.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

