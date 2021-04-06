Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,462 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,274 shares of company stock worth $203,105,243 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $653.18 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.29 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $744.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.69, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

