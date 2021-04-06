Truist Financial Corp Purchases 18,547 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,067,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $71,796,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $4,214,321 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

